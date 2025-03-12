Sareb suspends this Thursday’s evictions in the capital of Grancanaria for neighborhood pressure

The evictions of eight vulnerable families planned for this Thursday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria are suspended. This was stated by the entity’s communication department to the writing of this newspaper on the afternoon of Wednesday.

These are at least eight families, with children and older people. Some are of Saharawi origin suffering from chronic lung diseases or that need dialysis. These neighbors from the Santa Catalina neighborhood have long been treated at the Doctor Negrín Hospital in Gran Canaria. In addition, there are families with children in charge, among which is a baby; and a Palestinian refugee, among other tenants.

The first launch attempt, in October 2024, stopped at the request of Sareb itself for “reputational risk”, being present in the property a team of Canarian television. On this occasion, the media have also attended the call of activists and neighbors who ask not to look away from what happens in the next few days with the future of these families.

“They currently occupy eight homes since, in 2022, they signed some rental contracts with the Inmobiliaria Inmo Home, belonging to the multi -snake company, which entered into defaults and disappeared. Subsequently, the bad bank bought those houses, so he wants to evict them ”without housing alternative,” denounces the spokeswoman for this neighborhood platform, Andrea Farah.

The Saharuis spokesman, Budda Mohamed Najem has been clear when explaining how this same attempt was stopped: “He stopped because when the judicial commission arrived, the media were found in the building and by reputational risk the judge decided to stop the eviction and postponed it and we have now found ourselves in these moments that return again to this situation. They are people who have paid their rent with legal contracts. ”

The Sareb tries again to leave several vulnerable families in Las Palmas

(There will be extension).