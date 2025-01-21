Sareb declares void a land tender to build apartments for affordable rent as companies do not participate

The Company for the Management of Assets from Bank Restructuring (Sareb) has closed the tender in which it was going to award land to build housing under an affordable rental regime, after no company has submitted to the competition. This is the first phase of the so-called ‘Vienna Project’, which included a selection of 50 finalist plots of land where some 3,770 homes could be built in 39 Spanish municipalities with an investment of 460 million euros, according to Europa Pres.

Sareb defends that the tender had been structured seeking the greatest attendance between developers and investors of different profiles, taking into account information gathered in meetings held with different investors and market operators, as well as the objective of promoting rental housing under advantageous conditions.

However, the tender has not received any bids as of January 20, the day on which the deadline for submitting offers ended, so a period of analysis and dialogue with the sector will now open to assess the possible causes, with the objective to propose the changes that are necessary to be able to relaunch the project.

The ‘Vienna Project’

The ‘Vienna Project’ is part of the social initiatives that Sareb has launched since 2022, the date on which the State acquired the majority of Sareb’s share capital, as well as the measures that are being launched by the Government to facilitate citizens’ access to housing at affordable prices.

Sareb is promoting access to housing in the territories in which it is present and has already mobilized more than 10,000 homes for social purposes thanks to its Social Rental with Support program, from which more than 21,000 people benefit, the transfers of housing to public administrations and other initiatives, such as making available to those affected by DANA the housing that Sareb has in the area affected by the catastrophe.

The ‘Vienna Project’, which will be carried out in various phases, contemplates the launch of several competitions to select investors to whom Sareb will assign the use of a total of 133 finalist plots of land, through a right of ownership. long-term surface area, for the promotion of affordable rental housing.

At the end of this transfer, the homes will revert free of charge to the public entity that owns the land. Rental prices will be affordable for average incomes and will be established in coordination with the Ministry of Housing.

The distribution of the land in the first phase was: Catalonia (12 floors, 668 homes), Balearic Islands (2 floors, 58 homes), Andalusia (7 floors, 589 homes), Murcia (3 floors, 181 homes), Valencia (10 lands, 1,065 homes), Aragón (1 land, 39 homes), Castilla y León (2 lands, 131 homes), Castilla-La Mancha (1 land, 124 homes), Madrid (3 floors, 177 homes), Galicia (4 floors, 301 homes), Asturias (1 floor, 101 homes) and the Canary Islands (4 floors, 337 homes).