The president of Sareb, Jaime Echegoyen (d), signs in the presence of the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez (i); the Vice President of the Government and Minister of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calviño, and the Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, José Luis Ábalos, the Protocol on Social Housing Rental, today at the Palacio de la Moncloa. EFE / Zipi Zipi / EFE

The Management Company for Assets from Bank Restructuring (Sareb) and the financial entities will cede to the administrations 26,000 homes of their property for social rental, of which 15,000 from Sareb and 11,000 from banks, although of these only 2,000 are new contributions.

After the signing of the protocol in Moncloa, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, explained that of the 10,000 units that Sareb cedes to the State, 5,000 will be made available in the short term to deal with situations of vulnerability and the other 5,000 will be to medium term, according to Efe. These will be added to the 5,000 that the so-called bad bank it has agreed with various autonomous communities and municipalities, which will bring the global package of the Social Housing Fund for vulnerable families to a total of 15,000 flats.

In exchange, the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda (Mitma) will be responsible for the cost of the rehabilitation and adaptation of the homes that need it before being rented for a fixed price and limited conditions.

Bank housing at reduced prices

On the other hand, financial institutions will provide their home at reduced prices for families who have lost their home due to non-payment of the mortgage or as a result of a dation in payment. The commitment of the entities is to increase the number of homes that they already contribute to the fund by 10%, and which currently stands at 9,000 units, which will now be 11,000.

The Government’s agreement with the Spanish Banking Association (AEB), the Spanish Confederation of Savings Banks (CECA) and the National Union of Credit Cooperatives, the Spanish Mortgage Association, the Bank of Spain and the Third Sector Platform expands thus its validity until January 2022.

After ensuring that for the Government the housing policy is a “priority axis” and that it is “determined to accelerate the responses” to the problem of high prices and to renew the public stock of rental housing, Sánchez highlighted this “great step” to encourage large holders to make part of their portfolio available to people with vulnerability.

A great step ―he said― that joins others approved by the Government this legislature, such as the affordable rental housing plan, the conjunctural and structural shock measures adopted since 2018 and the approval of the general budgets for 2021. To finance the affordable rental plan (previously 20,000 plan) the Government will use 1,000 million of European recovery funds, which will allow the public park to reach around 24,000 floors. Of the 2,250 million budgeted in 2021 for housing, more than 560 million will be allocated to social policies and 1,550 million to the rehabilitation of residential environments.

The first state housing law

Among the “conjunctural” measures Sánchez has cited the suspension of evictions, the automatic extension of lease contracts, the moratorium on payments to large holders, the ICO line of guarantees and the expansion of the economic vulnerability criteria for adaptation to the covid-19 crisis. He recalled that the Government is “preparing the first state housing law of democracy”, but has emphasized that the affordable rental plan, aimed at creating a large public and permanent social rental park is the “flagship of the new housing policy of the Executive ”.

“Housing should stop being a luxury or a source of stress and concern for people in vulnerable situations and for those who live in areas where income has skyrocketed,” said Sánchez before representatives of the financial sector. At the ceremony, the Vice President and Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Nadia Calviño, and the Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, signed the Protocol on Social Rental of Homes, with the President of Sareb, Jaime Echegoyen, a company that is almost 46% owned by the State.