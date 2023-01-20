Sardinia, treated cancer patients with ultrasound and radio frequencies. Doctor sentenced to life imprisonment

She was sentenced to life in solitary confinement Alba Veronica Pudduthe doctor from Tertenia (Ogliastra) who offered in Sardinia alternative therapies – such as ultrasound, radiofrequency and mushrooms – ai patients with cancer. This was decided yesterday, January 19, by the Cagliari Assizes Court, which read the device in the absence of the 52-year-old accused. A harsh sentencein response to the request of the prosecutor Giovanna Morra for a sentence of 24 years and two months in prison, which recognizes the doctor guilty Of aggravated voluntary homicide (for one of the three deceased patients), circumvention of the incapacitated (in three cases) e scam (for two of the civil parties). The reason? The use of “alternative” methods that would have accelerated the death of cancer patients.

“I have never forbade or discouraged my patients from following traditional therapies such as radiotherapy and chemotherapy. Everything they did was the free choice of each ”the defendant had defended herself in the courtroom when she had chosen to make spontaneous statements.

The doctor who treated tumors with ultrasound and mushrooms sentenced to life imprisonment. The reactions

The investigation against him had begun after a service broadcast by the “Iene” on Italia Uno in the 2017. In May 2018, the investigating judge Francesco Alterio had banned the woman from exercising the medical profession, but before that Puddu had been subjected to disciplinary proceedings by the Nuoro medical order.

“There severity from the condemnation, which even exceeds that requested by the prosecutor, caught everyone unprepared, commented the lawyer Michele Zuddas, defender of the doctor together with his colleague Nicola Oggiano. “The willful conduct is missing and there is no proof of the subjective element of the voluntary homicide for which the conviction has been requested”. For this reason “we will wait for the reasons that led to the conviction to be filed before appealing” announced the lawyer. The family members of the three patients deceased – Davide Spanu, Franco Garau and Fiorenzo Fiorini, who they had suspended the therapies and followed the doctor’s instructions – they had filed a civil action. “The sentence has shaken us too” confesses Gianfranco Sollai, who represents the family of one of the victims, Davide Spanu. “Unfortunately, this woman was responsible with her treatment for a conduct that led patients to lethal outcomes”.

