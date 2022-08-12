Water bomb also in Bitti, the town devastated by the flood of November 2020 and fresh from the storm of a few days ago

Summer on stand by in Sardinia and partly ruined holidays for several tourists. The island is affected by a large disturbance that from yesterday afternoon, Thursday 11 August, discharged lightning and hailstones to the ground.

The thunderstorms made their appearance in the center of the island, in particular in the province of Nuoro, shortly after lunchtime with local water bombs that did not cause damage but only inconvenience. Flooded roads in the suburbs and rural areas of the towns and some flooding. Strong gusts of wind accompanied by a pouring rain brought the storm from Barbagia di Seulo and Mandrolisai up to Cagliari.

Several tourists have had to hurry off the beaches of the east coast to shelter from the passing storm. Situations of greatest discomfort a Monastir and Escolca, where the municipal road on the outskirts of the town and the provincial road to Gergei are impassable due to flooding and the presence of mud and debris on the asphalt.

Water bomb also in Bitti, the town devastated by the flood of November 2020 and fresh from the storm of a few days ago. In the inhabited center the Fire fighters for the flooding of the ground floor of a house. The workers of the Province and the Municipality intervened, respectively on the Provincial Road 3 which connects Bitti to Onanì and on the southern ring road of the inhabited center. Here there was flooding and debris on the roadway.

A water bomb also fell on Cagliari. The incessant rain and gusts of wind have created many inconveniences in the city. In the city center there were small floods and problems related to bins and garbage cans moved by the wind. The most critical situation was recorded in the Pirri area where the roads, as always happens, were flooded. The water level reached the car doors and flooded basements and garages.

Municipal police officers and Fire fighters. Given the weather warning, the Municipality had ordered the closure of all parks. Flooding also in Assemini (metropolitan city of Cagliari), where the central via Cagliari was submerged by a river of water and mud.

