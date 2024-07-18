Three tourists from Northern Sardinia disappear: a 25-year-old Englishman, a 75-year-old woman and an 82-year-old lady. The latter was found in the home of an acquaintance after a day of searching

Yesterday, Sunday 14th July, I am Three people missing in northern Sardinia. It’s about three tourists who have lost track of themselves: a 25 year old English young manMicheal Frison, disappeared between Luogosanto and Luras, Carla Visentin, a 75 year old lady moved away from Cala Lupo and, finally, an 82 year old, found this morning. The woman was on vacation on the island with her family when she left. Her family, not seeing her return and knowing that she had health problems, alerted the authorities. The woman was found today by a acquaintance from which she had taken refuge without notifying anyoneShe was taken to the hospital because in confusional state.

The two tourists still missing

As for the other two tourists, however, there is still no news. The teams of the Provincial commands of the fire brigades of Cagliari and Oristano to help colleagues of Sassari. Also in action are the civil protection, the carabinieri and the police. The inhabitants and other tourists of the island are asked for maximum cooperation in case they see them. Michael, the 25-year-old Englishman, is described in this way by his mother who, on social media, published an appeal: “Michael disappeared in the countryside near Luogosanto, Valdicorru. Saturday 13 July, at 5/6 pm he stripped of everything and disappeared. He is 170cm tall, dark, long hair, shaved on the sides. He is in a state of confusion, very thin from the photos. Native English speaker, but speaks Italian very well”. It seems that thelast sighting of the boy it happened to Arzachena.

For the 75 year old Carla Visentinhowever, her family members say that she has health problems and that she moves with difficulty. She is 1.60 meters tall and has a small build. The lady is dressed in a white flowered shirt, light-colored shorts and slippers. The municipality of Stintino, the place where the woman disappeared, published a post on Facebook to try to track her down.