Sardinia, the transport scenario is improving: the island is no longer isolated

The theme of mobility and connections internally and with the continent is fundamental for the lives of citizens, the economic and tourist activities of a large island like Sardinia. Not to mention that in a context like the Sardinian one, characterized by a small and scattered population and strong seasonality of movements, the risk of isolation is even more concrete, especially in less populated internal areas.

The transport system in Sardinia stands out for some critical issues, but also for strengths that indicate an improving general scenario. If on the one hand, in fact, internal mobility is notable for some infrastructural deficits, especially regarding roads and railways which should be strengthened, on the other hand there is no shortage of air connections with the rest of Italy and Europe. In fact, precisely in terms of passengers transported there was a boom in the first seven months of 2023.

Among the most significant indicators emerges that the private car is decidedly preferred over public transport and other private vehicles, that hybrid cars are growing strongly, that traffic is not a particular problem and in fact the Sardinian capitals record levels of pollution from public and private transport rather limited.

Sardinians go to work by car

Sardinians prefer to use a private car to go to work with a percentage of around 6 points higher than the average of other Italian regions (76.6 versus 70.9, ISTAT 2022 data). A number slightly decreasing compared to 2021 when they were 77.3. Only 2.7 of employed people aged 15 and over choose tram or bus (Italian average 3.9) and only 0.2 go to work by train (Italian average 2.8).

Istat data also indicates a low propensity to use other private means of transport. In 2022, 1.6 of employed people use motorbikes or scooters to go to work, exactly half the Italian average, while only 1.4 go to work riding a bicycle, a percentage, however, higher than to the average of the Southern regions which stands at 1%.

On the contrary, with reference to the time taken to go to work, things are going decidedly better for the citizens of the island than in the rest of Italy. 43.3% of employed people take less than 15 minutes to reach their workplace, compared to 35.6% of the Italian average, only 7.1% take over half an hour, less than half compared to other workers on the peninsula .

Roads in poor condition, but little traffic

Among the main critical issues reported by citizens regarding mobility and traffic in their area of ​​residence, Istat notes that in 2022 the road network is in decidedly or fairly bad condition for 59.1% of Sardinian citizens, ten points more than the national average and also what was detected in 2021 (49.3%).

In contrast, however, the data relating to traffic is perceived as a very or fairly recurring problem by only 37.6% of citizens of Sardinia, compared to the average of 41.1% of the regions of Southern Italy and 43.5% of Sicily. , to make a comparison with the other large Italian island.

Sardinian citizens do not declare any particular problems regarding the difficulties of connecting with public transport. In 2022, only 25.6% highlight problems related to public transport, more than five points below the Italian average (30.7%) and almost 12 points less than the percentage recorded in Sicily (37.5%).

Public transport, Cagliari among the best in Italy

According to the data reported in the Ecosistema Urbano Legambiente 2023 report, which analyzes various indicators of the environmental performance of 105 Italian provincial capitals, Cagliari is among the best medium-sized cities and with 16th place overall for public transport, with particular reference to distance traveled per vehicle per inhabitant (52.8).

Also in the data relating to the passenger/inhabitant ratio, Cagliari stands out with 17th place overall, with a ratio of 151.3. Excellent placing also for Sassari, 21st with a ratio of 101.9. Nuoro, on the other hand, does poorly, ranking 64th with 56.4, Oristano 82nd with 19.

As regards the motorisation rate, i.e. the number of cars in circulation, all the provincial capitals of Sardinia are more than half of the general ranking. Cagliari is 65th with 68.1 cars per 100 inhabitants, Sassari 74th with 69.8, Oristano 84th with 72 and Nuoro 98th with 77.2.

More and more hybrid and electric cars

In terms of private vehicles with low environmental impact, Sardinia, with 42.7 out of 1,000 cars in circulation, is rather behind the national average (123.5), but also the average of the Southern regions (93.1). The Istat data relating to 2021, however, is due to the very low number of gas/bi-fuel cars, while hybrid and electric cars are significantly increasing on the island.