Sardinia, the runway is too hot: three flights cannot land at Olbia airport

Unable to land due to heat. Olbia airport had to divert three flights to other airports in Sardinia after the thermometer on the runway reached 47 degrees.

A temperature above safety levels, which forced the airport to divert two EasyJet flights arriving from Amsterdam and Milan to Cagliari, while another flight of the British company, coming from Paris, was diverted to Alghero.

The scorching heat then caused a series of delays for flights arriving from Bologna, Naples, Munich, Dusseldorf.