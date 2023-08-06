Sardinia, the north-eastern coast and the south of the island burn: dozens of houses evacuated

Dozens of houses were evacuated on the northeastern coast of Sardinia, where a major fire broke out in the mid-afternoon in Monte Longu di Posada, in the province of Nuoro.

The flames fueled by the mistral wind are rapidly moving towards Siniscola and the seaside resort of La Caletta, arriving close to the houses.

Some of the houses have already been evacuated by the Nuoro firefighters, who intervened on the spot with 6 teams, 30 men and 12 vehicles. The Super Puma helicopter is operating on the fire, but helicopters from the regional fleet and some Canadair are arriving. Reinforcement teams of the regional civil protection are also directed towards Posada.

Big fire in the Posada and Siniscola area in Sardinia By Antonio Dessi pic.twitter.com/6ohNZAq2QJ — Kurosh1974 (@Kurosh_74) August 6, 2023

Two fires have already been registered this morning in the southern part of Sardinia, fueled by the strong wind that has been blowing on the island for several days. One hit the area of ​​the Parco dei Sette Fratelli and is considered potentially very dangerous: as a precaution, two farms in the Muravera countryside were temporarily evacuated. The forestry corps intervened with the support of a helicopter from the operational base of Villasalto and Canadair from Olbia: the situation now seems to be under control.

Another fire broke out instead in the area of ​​Santa Rosa, in Capoterra, about ten kilometers from Cagliari. The Forestry Corps is intervening with the support of a helicopter from the operational base of Pula and Canadair from Olbia.