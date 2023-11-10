Sardinia: Todde candidate, but Campo Largo is divided

The candidacy of the vice-president of the M5S, Alessandra Todde, for the presidency of the Region in 2024 for a centre-left coalition which, however, continues to lose pieces, is official in Sardinia. Yesterday morning in Cagliari, in the headquarters of the Democratic Party, the table of the so-called ‘Campo largo’ met for the investiture of the former deputy minister and deputy, but without the Progressives chaired by the former mayor of the capital Massimo Zedda, the independentists of Liberu and +Europa. The three parties, as well as the Base Sardinia which is headed by the former deputy of the Democratic Center Roberto Capelli, do not agree with the method identified for the choice of the candidate, which they consider imposed from above, with a Roman agreement – apparently denied – between Pd and M5S. The Progressives have announced that they will instead participate in the public meeting called for next Saturday in Cagliari by the former president of the Region and former secretary of the dem Renato Soru, who has been campaigning for re-nomination for some time, after having asked for the primaries in vain.

THE PROGRESSIVES GO TO SORU. “We note the narrowing of the perimeter of the camp, increasingly smaller and increasingly conflictual, externally and internally to the political forces that compose it. Not realizing this would be short-sighted and wrong”, say the Progressives who had asked for a popular consultation that took into account of other possible candidates, from Soru to the mayor of Quartu Sant’Elena, Graziano Milia (Pd), who has been traveling around Sardinia for weeks to present his book ‘I don’t turn the other way. Free conversations in a Sardinia to be rethought and regenerated”. “I am proud to represent this coalition because we will be able to carry forward a program for the Sardinians. I say this as a Sardinian”, Todde told journalists, after receiving the green light from the Pd, M5S, Alleanza Rossoverde and other centre-left movements and associations that have joined the ‘Campo largo’. “From tomorrow morning we will be out, on the road to road, to talk to the Sardinians and to convince every person that we are the best alternative to the worst government that this Region has had”.

“I am excited and happy. I believe that this is a fundamental day for continuing with this coalition of the progressive camp”, added the candidate, underlining the need to “reconnect with everyone, be open, inclusive and dialogue”. “Today is the beginning of a journey. After that we will have to implement all political actions to recover the Progressives, +Europa, Liberu and the Base”, declared Piero Comandini, regional secretary of the Democratic Party. “Today the table does not close but opens up even more with a proposal not only on the program and the coalition, but also with a responsible candidate, to win the regional elections. Let’s move forward. Now we have to put together the capabilities to see that the opponent is the right, not us.” If elected, Todde would be the first woman to lead the Sardinia region. Before her, Michela Murgia had tried in 2014, with the ‘Sardinia Possible’ coalition, but without even managing to enter the Regional Council. In those elections, the center-left prevailed with Francesco Pigliaru, chosen at the last moment to replace Francesca Barracciu, who had won the primaries at the end of 2013 but was then convinced to withdraw after being involved in an investigation by the prosecutor’s office into irregular expenses of the funds of the groups of the Regional Council. In the centre-right, where the parties of the ‘Great Centre’ ask to be counted in the choice of candidate, the outgoing president Christian Solinas (secretary of the Psd’Az) is aiming for re-nomination, thanks to the support of the League. But the name of the mayor of Cagliari, Paolo Truzzu (FdI), is also mentioned.

Subscribe to the newsletter

