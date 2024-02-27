Sardinia elections, the cases of Cagliari and Sassari and the winners' doubts about the “studied plan”

The elections in Sardinia ended, Alessandra was the winner Todde and to lose Paolo Truzzu. This data is now certified, but what happened during it I scrutinize infinity remains a mystery. Voting data has arrived at slow and a handful of sections have not yet (as of Tuesday) provided official numbers. On the reasons for this huge delay in communications there are two hypotheses, the first is linked to method which – we read in Il Messaggero – inevitably generates chaos. In fact, once the counting has concluded, each polling station draws up two minutes with the votes for the president, the lists and the individual preferences. The second, crucial step is entrusted to a officer that must load the results on Sier, the regional electoral computer system. Seat by seat. This is how the cap is created, the data is blocked, the slightest anomaly is enough. And with the split vote the hitch is around the corner. But there is also one more conspiracy theory and it is the one who advances it M5s. The Grillino electoral committee, in fact, thinks that there is one thing behind all these delays strategy very precise, studied.

The accusation – continues Il Messaggero – is aimed at majority. “It was wanted fuel the idea of ​​head-to-head until during the evening news“. In particular, the cases of Cagliari And Sassari. Little or nothing is known about the capital of Sardinia, in the chats the graphs seem to precise but despite this they register huge delays. Also to Sassari one of the most tangled situations occurred in the early afternoon – concludes Il Messaggero – Sassari communicates the data of over half of the 140 seats. But on portal regional i first results of the city appear only after 6pm. So when the data for Cagliari and Sassari begin to be entered, the Truzzu's advantage it thins out until it disappears. The yellow remains.