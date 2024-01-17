Developments in the investigations of the Cagliari Prosecutor's Office into the sale of a property of the governor Christian Solinas and the appointment of Roberto Raimondi as general director of the management authority of the Eni-CBC Mediterranean Basin program. The Financial Police is carrying out a precautionary seizure of assets and properties worth approximately 350 thousand euros against President Solinas and six others under investigation for corruption. The measure, requested by the prosecutor Giangiacomo Pilia, was signed by the investigating judge Luca Melis. In the first line with the governor, the entrepreneur Roberto Zedda and the regional councilor Nanni Lancioni (Psd'Az) are investigated.

The investigation concerns, according to what we learn, the sale by Zedda of a property owned by Solinas in Capoterra and then the subsequent purchase of a house by the president of the Region near Poetto in Cagliari. According to the investigators, Zedda would have obtained in exchange a supply of thermoscanners and the continuation of the supply of software and hardware as part of the Nuoro project financing. The second strand concerns alleged pressure for the appointment of Raimondi at the top of the Enpi and, according to the hypothesis of the Prosecutor's Office, linked to the promise of an honorary degree from an Albanian university. Also under accusation are Solinas' consultant, Christian Stevelli, the rector of the University of Tirana Arben Gjata and the general director of the E-Campus Algonso Lovito.

«Two aspects to underline in this investigation: the first is the timing, four days after the presentation of the lists, while the candidate for unitary president of the centre-right is being decided. The other, being in the investigation phase, we are talking about documents that should be covered by the secrecy of the investigation which instead are in the possession of all the media”. The president of the Sardinia Region Christian Solinas said this on Tg1, directed by Gian Marco Chiocci, regarding the investigations concerning the sale of land in Solinas and an appointment to the general management of the Management Authority of the Eni-Cbc Basin program Mediterranean.