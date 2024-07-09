A 52-year-old criminal was shot dead in the center of Arzana, in the province of Nuoro. Those responsible for the murder have escaped

A 52 year old man he was killed around 9 this morning, Tuesday 9th Julyin a square in the centre of Arzana, in Province of NuoroThe victim is Vincent Benjamin Marongiu, with a criminal record and under special surveillance. He was shot dead with gunshots by some individuals who fled. The Carabinieri of the Lanusei company are investigating to try to reconstruct the dynamics of the murder. According to initial information, Marongiu was just out of a bar where he had bought a take-away coffee and was walking through Piazza Roma when he was hit by several gunshots. It seems that the man had realized that two suspicious individuals stationed outside the premises. When he saw that they were in possession of a gunMarongiu he would have tried to escapebut he would have been followed, reached and killed.

The police are listening to the people present at the crime scene to try to reconstruct the dynamics and, furthermore, they are on the trail of the responsible for the murderThe 52-year-old had been arrested in 2018 on charges of being leader of a criminal gang active in the area. It seems that Morongiu ran a drug and arms trafficking ring and was implicated in several thefts in apartments in the Nuoro area.

