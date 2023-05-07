Marathon The Frenchman, born in 1998, in the afternoon beat Daniel Elahi Galan 6-2 7-6, at the end of a match he dominated up to 5-2 in the second set and then suddenly complicated. The Frenchman began to suffer from the fatigue of the 4 hours and 13 minutes marathon on Friday, and after missing a match-point at 5-3 he let himself be caught by the Colombian, good at making little mistakes when needed. But Galan didn’t manage yet another winning comeback, because in the tie-break Humbert (deservedly) returned to master the match: he immediately stretched and defended his advantage until the victory, signed with a finesse on the net.

Comeback Djere, 27, joined him in the evening, defeating the American Ben Shelton in a comeback (3-6 6-3 6-4 the score) and somewhat surprisingly. The left-handed from Atlanta, born in 2002, tried everything to win his first career final on clay, but his rival’s greater habit of playing on clay really made itself felt. In particular in the decisive phase of the match: Shelton was the first to stretch in the third set, taking himself up 3-1, but then he paid for his haste, ending up losing five of the last six games of the match. The fault, in part, of the great solidity of Djere, which prompted the American to try to get out of the exchange with solutions, with the Serbian who in the end deservedly flew to the final, which will be played at the Cagliari tennis club from 3pm. Also on the program the doubles final, at 12. Two pairs of specialists will compete for the title: the Argentines Gonzalez/Molteni and the Austrians Erler/Miedler