There is a corner of Sardinia where tourism is a woman. We are talking about Puntaldia, a corner of paradise, facing the island of Tavolara in the municipality of San Teodoro, 30 km south of Olbia. A promontory overlooking the sea where there is an area with villas and apartments perfectly inserted in nature, a sports center with swimming pool, a 9-hole golf course with an adjoining Resort, and a marina with almost 400 berths. The place is certainly beautiful in its own right, but what makes it special is the work of very special women. Marie Helene Polo, lawyer, beautiful and young woman, has been CEO of the Puntaldia Navy since 2016. A female-only staff operates with her who govern this port with grace and determination.

The feminine touch is already sensed by admiring the numerous works of art that adorn the port. The facade of the harbor master’s office is covered with sail-shaped installations painted by the master Vincenzo Lo Sasso. In the surrounding park stand splendid giant wolves, works by the master Davide Rivalta, which underline the respect for nature and the sustainability of human settlements in Puntaldia. Who, if not a woman, could grace a place that was already so beautiful of her own with works of art?

The love for the sea pushes Marie Helene to make her marina live all year round, she organizes events, even international regattas, extending the tourist season. Even during the Christmas holidays, its port experiences the warmth of hospitality for all guests who spend the holidays in Puntaldia, a place as magnificent in winter as it is in summer. Maybe even more.

Antonella Malara, Roman and also a lawyer, is always a young and beautiful woman, who heads the management of the sports facilities in the area that are available to the entire territory of San Teodoro. She who loves the marathon and runs at a competitive level, has placed her love for sport at the service of this territory of Sardinia. He has refurbished the tennis courts, built a paddle court, set up a fitness and yoga area overlooking Tavolara, and plans to build a basketball and volleyball court, all with a lot of attention to sustainability and ethical and educational values. of sport.

And it is still a woman, Enza Bernardo, from Caserta, with a degree in economics from the Catholic University of Milan, who manages the prestigious Il Marino restaurant overlooking the Puntaldia marina. of the day made by its Chef Marco Pilia… Do not miss the tuna puff pastry with white truffle and pecorino cream, but also the fregola with shellfish bisque and seafood… a dish to be discovered. As well as to know it are these women who embellish this corner of paradise with their work.