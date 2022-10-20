Home page World

Of: Jennifer Lanzinger

Students at a university in Italy were probably lucky in their misfortune. The lecture hall of the university collapsed, but only after the end of the lecture in the late evening.

Cagliari – A tragic accident happened late Tuesday evening around 10 p.m. in Italy. A university lecture hall collapsed in the city of Cagliari on the Italian Mediterranean island of Sardinia. According to the fire brigade, they were looking for possible victims under the rubble of the Aula Magna. Due to the late time, however, they did not assume that students or other people were in the building at the time of the collapse.

“It could have been a massacre,” quotes the Italian La Stampa Mayor Paolo Truzzu. He called the pictures shocking – and was extremely relieved that apparently nobody was injured in the accident. “The images make us reflect on how each of our lives hangs by a thread,” he said.

The extent of the destruction can be seen in photos published by the fire department on Twitter. According to the Ansa news agency, search dogs and drones were also used. The two-storey building was locked after the end of the lectures around 8 p.m., it said.

University Rector Francesco Mola said that La Stampathat there were no signs of collapse. The buildings are checked regularly. The neighboring buildings will also remain closed for the time being and will be checked.

