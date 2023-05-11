Maxi anti-drug operation in Sardinia: in 2 years the business has yielded over 25 million

They have been dismantled the two criminal organizations dedicated to drug trafficking in Sardinia which they scrolled rivers of cocaine all over the island, in particular between the Nuorese and the Cagliaritan. The renamed police operation “Cold Spring” resulted the arrest of 27 traffickers, residing in the provinces of Cagliari, Sassari and Nuoro. 23 of these ended up directly in prison, four under house arrest. There are 41 suspects overall.

THE bosses of the two criminal associations routed by the Flying Squad of Cagliari, one based in Silanus, in the Nuoro area, and the other in the Sardinian capital, were careful not to sniff the drug, which they got their supplies from criminal organizations of the peninsula (it is suspected by the ‘Ndrangheta). They had made one business that in two years has yielded over 25 million euros. One of them, the one at the top of the Nuoro group, had solid coverage as the owner of a company that sold agricultural products. The business didn’t do big business, but when the man was arrested he was wearing a Rolex watch worth 33,000 euros.

The commercial value of the drug trade managed by the two gangs is around 25 million euros because they were all kilo pats of pure cocaine. To deal with the transport of cocaine, couriers were used who were also consumers, albeit unsuspected. Workers, the unemployed and a civil servant, paid by the kilometre, lent themselves to transporting one or two kilos of drugs each time hidden in compartments obtained from the bodywork of large-engined cars such as Audi and Mercedes, which could be opened with combination remote controls. Finally, according to the manager of the Flying Squad of Cagliari, the leaders of the two organizations invested proceeds from drug dealing in real estate transactions.

