Sardinia, more money for all politicians. Everyone does it, even the M5s

Alexandra Toddethe new president of the Sardinia of the M5shas ended up in the crosshairs for a decision taken by the regional council intended to create controversy. With a unanimous vote, ranging from Pd to the M5s passing through FdIthe regional council led by the Democratic regional secretary Piero Commands approved (40 votes in favour, 20 honourable members absent including the president of the assembly and the president of the council) a law which – reports Il Fatto Quotidiano – increase contributions intended for the activity and staff of the groups in a phase in which the public health is gasping. Some figures, for example, according to the well-documented report of the teacher and former regional councilor Paolo Maninchedda: the increases intended for staff will bring into the coffers of the PD group, composed of ten honourable members, a contribution of 30,460 euros per monthwhat are they doing 304,600 euros per year.

It’s not over: thanks to the summer law just voted – continues Il Fatto – there will be 5,000 euros one-off multiplied by the number of councilors of each group: the Democratic Party will therefore receive 50 thousand euros, for an annual budget that exceeds one million. So far the financial part. Finally, there is the latest idea of ​​the little law of July, which leaves one astonished: hired without competition and paid with taxpayers’ money, the employees of the groups they will have no obligation to show up at the office because they will be able to access smart working without asking for permission, without any limit on days and hours but above all without any need to respect a any public contractual form.