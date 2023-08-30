Sardinia continues to burn and a fire near the Olbia airport has made it necessary to temporarily close the Costa Smeralda airport. The fire is devastating the countryside near the Enas river, in the southern direction of landing of the planes. When the flames are fueled, the strong mistral wind continues to blow on the island.

At work to put out the fire are a Canadair of the national civil protection, two helicopters of the regional fleet and several teams on the ground. At the moment three flights have been diverted to Alghero: a Lufthansa from Rome and two from Volotea. Other planes are experiencing delays both arriving and departing.