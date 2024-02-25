Sardinia elections, latest rumors on voting day





They started in the 377 municipalities of the Sardinia, the voting operations for the election of the President of the Region and for the renewal of the XVII Regional Council. From 6.30 am today, after the preliminary operations, voting will take place until 10 pm. The voters – divided into 1884 sections in the 8 constituencies (Cagliari, Medio Campidano, Carbonia – Iglesias, Oristano, Nuoro, Ogliastra, Sassari and Olbia-Tempio) – there are 1,447,761, of which 709,840 men and 737,921 women. Among the 1416 candidates, the 60 councilors who will make up the seventeenth legislature of the Regional Council of the Sardinia. Counting will begin on Monday 26 February from 7am.

The dissemination of surveys is strictly prohibited. Affaritaliani.it took a tour of the main parties to understand the mood with the polls open. The sentiment in Fratelli d'Italia, which represents the centre-right candidate, Paolo Truzzu, is moderately positive. The impression in the prime minister's party is that victory, if not by a large measure, is possible and within reach. FdI hopes to reach 30% of the list. The League categorically denies that it is thinking of tripping up to spite Meloni after the sacking of Christian Solinas, outgoing Governor. And, indeed, the Northern League members remember how Matteo Salvini held at least 15 meetings a day in Sardinia in the last week of the electoral campaign. The League's hope is to maintain respect for the political elections, where it presented itself together with the Sardinian Action Party, obtaining 6.3% while in today's Regions there are two separate lists, and to be decisive for the victory of Truzzu. Salvini also dreams of overtaking Forza Italia, which instead, in the aftermath of the congress that acclaimed Antonio Tajani as secretary, is aiming precisely for Sardinia as the first step to reach 10% in the European Championships.

Alessandra Todde, the M5S candidate supported by the Democratic Party and many other lists continues to hope for a coup and the conquest of the region, which would be the first to be led by the M5S. But the fact of not wanting Elly Schlein and Giuseppe Conte on stage for the final rally was a choice not appreciated by many voters, especially the Dem, who could partly vote Renato Soru, former Governor much loved in the center-left and supported by Carlo Calenda's Action, Matteo Renzi's Italia Viva and several other lists. The fear at M5S and Pd is that Soru's solitary run could cause Todde to lose by not many points. But there is hope for a resounding victory. Then there is also the challenge between Pd and M5S, a duel over who will get the most votes which will be important for the next balance of the opposition.

THE CANDIDATES IN THE FIELD

Paolo Truzzuoutgoing mayor of Cagliari supported not only by FdI but also by Lega, Forza Italia, Udc, Sardinian Reformers, Sardinia at the Center 20Venti, Sardinian Action Party, Alleanza Sardegna, Dc Rotondi

Alessandra Toddethe M5S candidate also supported by Pd, Progressisti, Alleanza Verdi Sinistra, Uniti per Alessandra Todde, Sinistra Futura, Psi-Sardi in Europa, Fortza Paris, Orizzonte Comune and Demos

Renato Soruextremely popular and loved by a segment of PD voters, supported by various lists: Coalition Sarda, or Action-+Europa-UPC, Italia Viva, Progetto Sardegna, Liberu, Vota Sardigna and Rifondazione Comunista

Lucia Chessa (independent) of Sardigna R-existe