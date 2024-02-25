Sardinia elections, latest rumors on voting day





Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who is currently presiding over the G7 in Kiev, Ukraine, does not lose sight of the vote in Sardinia. Not only because the presidential candidate, Paolo Truzzuis a name strongly desired by her and imposed on her Northern League ally, but also because a possible victory would allow her to reach the European elections with more momentum.

The 377 municipalities of the Sardinia for the election of the President of the Region and for the renewal of the XVII Regional Council. The voters – divided into 1884 sections in the 8 constituencies (Cagliari, Medio Campidano, Carbonia – Iglesias, Oristano, Nuoro, Ogliastra, Sassari and Olbia-Tempio) – are 1,447,761, of which 709,840 men and 737,921 women. Among the 1416 candidates, the 60 councilors who will make up the seventeenth legislature of the Regional Council of the Sardinia. Counting will begin on Monday 26 February from 7am.

The dissemination of surveys is strictly prohibited. Affaritaliani.it took a tour of the main parties to understand the mood with the polls open. The sentiment in Fratelli d'Italia, which represents the centre-right candidate, Paolo Truzzu, is moderately positive. The impression in the prime minister's party is that victory, if not by a large measure, is possible and within reach. FdI hopes to reach 30% of the list. The League denies it

See also Early retirement is now closer: all you need to know Sardinia, turnout in the regional elections soars to 44.1% at 7pm

According to what Ansa writes, there is an increasing trend in turnout in the regional elections in Sardinia. At 7pm the percentage of voters rose to 44.1% compared to 18.4% at 12pm. In 2019 it was 43.3%.







categorically to think about tripping up to spite Meloni after the dismissal of Christian Solinas, outgoing Governor. And, indeed, the Northern League members remember how Matteo Salvini held at least 15 meetings a day in Sardinia in the last week of the electoral campaign. The League's hope is to maintain respect for the political elections, where it presented itself together with the Sardinian Action Party, obtaining 6.3% while in today's Regions there are two separate lists, and to be decisive for the victory of Truzzu. Salvini also dreams of overtaking Forza Italia, which instead, in the aftermath of the congress that acclaimed Antonio Tajani as secretary, is aiming precisely for Sardinia as the first step to reach 10% in the European Championships.

Alessandra Todde, the M5S candidate supported by the Democratic Party and many other lists continues to hope for a coup and the conquest of the region, which would be the first to be led by the M5S. But the fact of not wanting Elly Schlein and Giuseppe Conte on stage for the final rally was a choice not appreciated by many voters, especially the Dem, who could partly vote Renato Soru, former Governor much loved in the center-left and supported by Carlo Calenda's Action, Matteo Renzi's Italia Viva and several other lists. The fear at M5S and Pd is that Soru's solitary run could cause Todde to lose by not many points. But there is hope for a resounding victory. Then there is also the challenge between Pd and M5S, a duel over who will get the most votes which will be important for the next balance of the opposition.

THE CANDIDATES IN THE FIELD

Paolo Truzzuoutgoing mayor of Cagliari supported not only by FdI but also by Lega, Forza Italia, Udc, Sardinian Reformers, Sardinia at the Center 20Venti, Sardinian Action Party, Alleanza Sardegna, Dc Rotondi

Alessandra Toddethe M5S candidate also supported by Pd, Progressisti, Alleanza Verdi Sinistra, Uniti per Alessandra Todde, Sinistra Futura, Psi-Sardi in Europa, Fortza Paris, Orizzonte Comune and Demos

Renato Soruextremely popular and loved by a segment of PD voters, supported by various lists: Coalition Sarda, or Action-+Europa-UPC, Italia Viva, Progetto Sardegna, Liberu, Vota Sardigna and Rifondazione Comunista

Lucia Chessa (independent) of Sardigna R-existe