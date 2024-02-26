Brothers of Italy attacks the League: “Five not brilliant years”

Now they even admit it in the centre-right: the advantage of Alessandra Todde, even if the official data are very partial, it appears truly unbridgeable. Surprisingly, and against previous predictions, the M5S candidate supported by the Democratic Party and many other lists won the regional elections in Sardinia, defeating the candidate strongly supported by Giorgia Meloni, the former mayor of Cagliari Paolo Truzzu. A real turn of events, given that until yesterday there was a cautious optimism in the centre-right and in the Brothers of Italy. Now Fratelli d'Italia attacks the League for the “less than brilliant management” of the previous five years Christian Solinas and the Northern League responds that it was a mistake to change horses and not re-nominate the outgoing Governor. FdI also fears that many Northern League members did not go to vote or that we have chosen other candidates to give the Prime Minister a blow. The fact is that Sardinia passes to Centre-left with the first woman and the first exponent of the M5S president.

BROTHERS OF ITALY ATTACK THE LEAGUE/ Fratelli d'Italia deputy Salvatore Deidda comments on the first official data: “We pay for the fact that perhaps in 5 years we have not governed exactly brilliantly. I expected this result in Cagliari, I knew it wouldn't be a walk in the park”.

SPLIT VOTE, SOLINAS' REVENGE AGAINST TRUZZU/ From the first official data from the Region, a considerable weight of the disjointed vote emerges, especially to the detriment of the centre-right candidate, Paolo Truzzu, a member of the Brothers of Italy chosen by the coalition in place of the outgoing Christian Solinas (Psd'Az). The mayor of Cagliari has 40.3%, for now, compared to the 44.3% of votes cast for the total of his lists. Alessandra Todde, candidate from the centre-left Campo Largo, who is ahead with 53.7%, has three points more than the 50.7% achieved so far by the lists.

The counting proceeds slowly. The first official data on the Region's website, out of just 26 sections scrutinized out of 1,844, give Paolo Truzzu in the lead with 48.2%, then Todde 44.1%, Soru 6.9% and Chessa 0.8%.

But the unofficial data arriving from the various sections says something completely different, with Alessandra Todde ahead practically everywhere, except in Gallura where the centre-right holds thanks to Forza Italia.

The M5S and Pd candidate Alessandra Todde is clearly ahead in Cagliari city and province, in Porto Torres, with numbers higher than expected. But Paolo Truzzu, the centre-right candidate strongly supported by Giorgia Meloni, is ahead in the province of Oristano and in various areas of the province of Sassari. Renato Soru is very distant.

Alessandra Todde's press office has released the data of two polling stations in Cagliari. Seat 217: Todde 173, Truzzu 96, Soru 31, Chessa 6, null 8, blank 3.

Seat 112: Todde 243, Truzzu 123, Soru 56, Chessa 4, null 3, blank 2.

In two other seats in Cagliari, Alessandra Todde confirms her lead.

Seat 402 Todde 231, Truzzu 135, Soru 42, Chessa 6, to be verified 61

Seat 408 Todde 257, Truzzu 167, Soru 57, Chessa 5, white 2, null 2.

Todde has a clear advantage in Cagliari, Quartu, Elmas and Sestu. The M5S candidate is also ahead in Porto Torres.

Here are the results of other sections of Olbia.Number 1: Truzzu 148, Todde 142, Soru 41.Number 42 (partial): Todde 163, Truzzu 143, Soru 13.Number 32 (partial): Truzzu 223, Todde 151, Soru 22 .Seat 8: ​​​​​​Truzzu 182, Todde 172, Soru 16, Chessa 6 (source Pd Olbia)

Assemini: section number 22

Todde: 293

Truzzu: 201

Soru: 52

Chessa: 5

First section scrutinized. Biancareddu (Sassari)

39 total

29 truzzu

4 soru

0 chessa

Seat 17 Oristano

Truzzu 196

Todde 152

Soru 40

Chessa 6

Donigala seat 31

Truzzu 110

Todd 46

Soru 17

Chessa2

In Nuoro in the first section Todde in the lead with 104 preferences, followed by Truzzu with 69 and Soru with 23. In section number 2 Todde 141, Truzzu 64 and Soru 35.

At Odieri in the province of Sassati, Truzzu has a clear advantage over Todde in 6 sections.

At seat 217 in the capital, the candidate from Campo Largo got 173 votes, against 96 for Truzzu, 31 for Soru and 6 for Chessa. At polling station 112 Todde 243, Truzzu 123, Soru 56 and Chessa 4. At polling station 402 Todde 231, Truzzu 135, Soru 42 and Chessa 6, here there are 61 ballots to check. At polling station 216 Todde 235, Truzzu 126, Soru 58, Chessa 7. Polling station 408: Todde 257, Truzzu 167, Soru 57, Chessa 5.

In Sestu, section 14, slight advantage for Todde with 228 votes, Truzzu 206, Soru 44. The Campo Largo candidate clearly ahead in Porto Torres: 952 votes against Truzzu's 549, Soru stops at 98, Chessa at 4. First data that also comes from Sulcis, with Todde having a wide margin of advantage over Truzzu in Carbonia, Iglesias and Carloforte.

No large center has more than 5% of data scrutinized, however the leaked starting situation seems to be this: Todde ahead in Cagliari, Sassari, Porto Torres, Nuoro, Carbonia and Iglesias, Truzzu ahead in Olbia.

With 7 sections out of 144 counted in Sassari, the candidate for president of Campo Largo Alessandra Todde is ahead with 52.7% of the votes compared to the centre-right candidate Paolo Truzzu who is stuck at 36.9%. The trend, although the data is still very partial, confirms the trend of the vote that has already emerged from Cagliari since the first ballots counted.

In the smallest town in Sardinia, Baradili, in the Oristano area, 81 inhabitants, the first stage of the electoral campaign of the centre-right candidate Paolo Truzzu, Alessandra Todde, candidate of the 5 Star-Pd-led Campo Largo, won. Todde received 22 votes, Paolo Truzzu of the center-right 19 votes, Renato Soru of the Sardinian coalition 3 votes and one vote Lucia Chessa, presidential candidate for Sardinia R-esiste. In Baradili, 48 voters out of 73 eligible to vote voted, for a percentage of 65.8%.

The counting of ballot papers began at 7 am in Sardinia, where yesterday the vote was taken to elect the President of the Region and the renewal of the Regional Council.

VOTER TURN OUT/ At the conclusion of the voting operations, on Sunday at 10pm, 758,252 voters in the 1884 sections voted, representing 52.4% of those entitled to vote. The electoral body, divided into the 377 municipalities of the island and the 1884 sections of the regional territory, is made up of 1,447,753 voters, of which 709,837 men and 737,916 women; the average age of voters is 54.2 years. In the 2019 regional elections, at the same time, 780,769 out of 1,470,401 eligible voters had voted (53.09%). In the 2014 regional elections, however, 774,031 voters out of 1,480,332 entitled to vote (52.28%) voted.

The turnout data in the individual constituencies, compared with those of five years ago: Cagliari 52.5% (in 2019 it was 54.82%), Nuoro 56.4% (53.18%), Oristano 51.1 % (51.26%), Sassari 53.8% (54.66%), Medio Campidano 48% (43.78%), Carbonia-Iglesias 49.6% (51.22%), Ogliastra 53% (54 .26%), Olbia-Tempio 51.2% (52.73%).