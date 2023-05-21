Head-on collision between a car and a van on the provincial road that connects Carbonia and Villamassargia. The provisional toll is one victim and five injured, including three girls aged 3, 5 and 9. The accident near the flyover for the hamlet of Tanì on a straight road with large puddles due to bad weather. The crash was violent and from the 118 station the air ambulance, two medical aids and three basic ambulances were sent to the scene.

It was the worst the 24-year-old driver of the car and the young woman who was traveling alongside him is in serious condition, hospitalized in code red at the Brotzu hospital in Cagliari. A man was traveling on board the van with the three girls and all of them were hospitalized in red code. Even the little ones were transported to Brotzu, their conditions are stable and a collarbone fracture is suspected for the largest of the three. The man was instead transferred to the Monserrato Polyclinic, for him suspected fracture of the femur and injuries to the pelvis.