140 new jobs in the next six months and a significant induced effect on the territory: these are the expected results from the opening of the new regional headquarters of Lidl in Assemini in the Cagliari area.

“In Sardinia we found many young people ready to grow professionally, even capable of leaving other jobs to join the Lidl team”, explains Luca Basile, regional director of Lidl Italy, who says: “The response from the territory has been absolutely positive. I participated in many of the selection activities. So much enthusiasm and desire to get involved”.

This is a figure that goes against the trend of other Italian regions. Speaking of numbers, in addition to the almost 150 jobs unlocked with this hub, 60 percent of these are girls. The average age of male and female workers is between 25 and 30 years old.