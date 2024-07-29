Sardinia, Talmone beach stormed by a millionaire’s yacht who has positioned gazebos, stoves and a volleyball net, occupying almost all the available space

Yet another case of violation of our protected beaches. Unfortunately, the same thing often happens in areas that, although not protected, are still public and often uncontaminated. The latest episode concerns the Talmone beach to Port Concatoin Sardinia. The association “Friends of Talmone” he reported to the port authorities the assault by the a millionaire’s yachtwho thought it would be a good idea to install gazebos, a refreshment area and even a beach volleyball court in the protected area.

“Despite the prohibitions of the bathing ordinance issued by the Sardinia Region, – we read on the Facebook page of “Friends of Talmone” – the rude tourism continues with its arrogance to negatively impact the environment. Gazebos, stoves and volleyball nets were positioned since early in the morning, occupying the entire beach. A coming and going of motorized dinghies to bring food, guests and material. Fires were lit on the beach, which only the intervention of the Coast Guard stopped. Environmental damage therefore not only on land but also at sea. The summer of the rude continues but the control work of the “Friends of Talmone” does not stop”.

The beach can also be accessed by boat because it is not positioned tarnished cablea rope with buoys that prevents the entry of dinghies also for the safety of swimmers. “The lack of a tampered cable to delimit the bathing area makes the situation even more difficult for those who swim within 200 meters from the shore. – continues the association – In March 2024, our request for the installation of a tampered cable to Talmon has been rejected by the competent offices. We will resubmit it, in defense of the Posidonia oceanica and bathers, monitoring and reporting any illegal activities during the tourist season”.