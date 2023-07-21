In a fatal accident in Gallura two women lost their lives near Palau. The crash on Statale 125 took place around 10.30 pm last night at the crossroads for Stazzo Pulcheddu. A Lancia and a Toyota collided head-on. Three women were traveling in one vehicle and a man was in the other. Two women died instantly while the other two injured were taken to hospital in serious condition. That stretch of the Sardinian road between Arzachena and Palau, with one lane in each direction, was blocked for a few hours. The firefighters intervened on the spot to free the occupants from the metal sheets, the 118 personnel also with the ambulance and the carabinieri.