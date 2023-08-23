The story was told by a Milanese tourist on holiday in the structure who posted the photo of the woman on LinkedIn

On August 15th a hotels in Sardinia has made its guests find a buffet with a girl in bikini covered in chocolatelying on the table next to the sweets.

chocolate covered girl in the buffet — As explained by New Sardinia, the news broke after that a Milanese manager, who was on holiday in the facility with his teenage daughter, posted the photo of the girl covered in chocolate on his Linkedin profile, explaining what happened e protesting the use of the female body as an object. The tourist also explained that, after expressing his disappointment, it was explained to him at the hotel that that woman in the dessert buffet was a "chocolate statue". "I am speechless looking at this scene" is the incipit of the post published on social media by the man.

In the post, the manager wonders how the hotel was able to allow “these behaviors, where the body of a womanof a worker, either equated to that of a crockery to indulge someone’s mischievous eye”. Bewildered, the guest of the facility also reported the reaction of his teenage daughter to the scene which the two found themselves witnessing: “I am on vacation with my 14-year-old daughter and the his comment was: ‘dad that sucks, this is not a country where you can realize‘” has explained.

the hotel's reply on what happened — It has always arrived on social media the hotel's reaction to the Milanese tourist's post: "We have read with great attention the post you published about the unfortunate episode that occurred at our resort during the evening of August 15th. First of all, we wish to address you, your family and in particular your daughter, as well as our customers, sincere apologies," it read. "We deeply regret the incident that occurred and we wish to firmly state that we have never had any intention of representing values ​​other than the ones we embrace. We are taking immediate action to address this incident constructively and to ensure that in the future no customer should feel offended in any way".