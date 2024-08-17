It was supposed to be a night of celebration, among young people, under a starry sky. Ua party night among friends that turned into a nightmare for a 15-year-old from northern Italy: upon returning to the residence where she was spending a holiday with her family in Gallura, she said she had been raped. From the little information that has emerged, the 15-year-old is said to have told her parents first and then the Olbia Carabinieri, that she had been approached by a young man in a friendly manner and then that she had been raped in a secluded area of ​​the beach, near some isolated sand dunes in Porto Istana, on the coast south of Olbia.

The abuses allegedly occurred around 2 in the morning. Immediately after hearing their daughter’s story, her parents took her to the emergency room in Olbia for medical checks, while the military from the Olbia station began tracking down the alleged attacker. It was she who indicated the name of the young man when she was heard at the barracks: he is a 17-year-old who has been reported.

For now, no arrests have been made, but it is not excluded that the investigators may take action after questioning the young man and after having examined all the documents, including the hospital reports. The investigation is being coordinated by the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office of Sassari, which has opened a file on the episode. In the meantime, the investigators of the Arma are trying to reconstruct what happened during the evening to celebrate Ferragosto, in which the young woman was participating, on vacation in the north-east of Sardinia with her family.

The 17-year-old tourist was also at the party on the Porto Istana beach, along with friends and acquaintances. And it will be these people, in addition to the people present on the beach, who will have to speak with the carabinieri to tell what happened on the beach during the night between August 14th and 15th.

It remains to be seen whether any of the many people present, especially groups of minors, saw or heard anything. The Carabinieri, as well as the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office of Sassari, are maintaining the utmost confidentiality on the matter.