If the Great Parade of the Burial of the Sardine is, undeniably, the culmination of the Spring Festival, the morning parade and the procession of Doña Sardina -who arrived this year boosted with festive ‘steroids’- have become for many Murcians and visitors in an already unavoidable appointment that promotes the ‘afternoon’ and warms up the engines for the night appointment.

It was not 11 in the morning and the different brass bands could already be found in almost any corner of the city center, preparing for the battle of rhythms that was coming at the blow of the kettledrum, whistle and the sound of trumpets, the same ones that carried Mexicans Los Panteras, who came up to the Moneo building dressed as mariachis. It was beginning to be difficult to get away from a party that left curious images, like the one of two Latin American novices taking pictures with the Disney characters that swarmed at the foot of the Cathedral.

Mobile in hand, the British tourists captured a great carnival that surely they did not expect, like the protagonist of a bachelorette party who enjoyed the atmosphere two tables away, on a terrace. «Well, they really have kidnapped me; When I left Palma de Mallorca I didn’t know where I was coming from, but this is very good”, commented Mavi, the girlfriend.

When, between giants and dwarfs, big heads and comparsas and a few XXL size inflatable dolls, there was practically no room for a pin at the feet in the Belluga square -converted into an authentic cage of crickets-, the procession, in which the Gran Pez, José Moreno, and Doña Sardina, Carmen María Conesa, began to walk. The destination was none other than the Tontódromo -unofficial name that prevails over Alfonso X in events as popular as this one-, and which once again became the epicenter of the sardine festival.

The traditional distribution of gifts by the sardineros was not lacking along the way. Not only for the shameful children who requested them from the hands of their parents, but also for the young and not so young who asked for the traditional whistles, but also received pendants with the image of the Sardine. “This year everything that had colored lights has been very successful,” commented Juan, a pro sardinero.

Between the fanfare version of Shakira’s spite letter and Quevedo’s ‘Stay’ -Bizarrap, this year, eats almost everything-, the parade appeared by Alfonso X, in the wake of some widows who didn’t exactly seem like very sorry. Meanwhile, in adjacent squares, such as the one in Romea, the bars were already dispensing beer at full capacity and the ban was opened to the distribution of balls, so coveted in the night parade.

In the Tontódromo, where it was difficult to take two steps, it was where an ecstasy of sardines loaded with feathers ended, while on the margins of the Paseo the avenue became the main food supply morsel. Many children did not miss the opportunity to take a few snapshots with the Sardine itself. In the end, it is his presence that triggers everything.

“We knew it was going to be a long day, that’s why we didn’t go to bed too late last night,” commented the president of the Sardinera Association, accompanied by Moreno and Conesa. «It has passed me as if it had been 30 seconds, this has been spectacular; I could continue like this until Albacete », commented the journalist when she arrived at the Plaza Circular, minutes before two in the afternoon, a Doña Sardina who was giving everything (including a good number of gifts).

The end of the battle of rhythms ended for them by the hand of a pacifying ‘reed’, but the end of this war, which only has happy winners, would end later next to the River, the one in which the Sardine lives, of the hand of a purifying fire.