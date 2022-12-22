Pd, Mattia Santori takes the card to support Elly Schlein

Matthias Santori retraces his steps. The leader of Sardines and current advisor to Bologna decided to take the Pd carda party that until a few months ago defined “toxic“. The move – reports the Corriere della Sera – would be due to the choice of Elly Schlein to apply as secretary of the dem in the place of Enrico Letta. The primaries of next February are shaping up to be a Derby with the Emilian governor Stefano Bonaccinithe same that Santori himself with his movement helped to get re-elected in Emilia Romagna.

Santori had defined in the past “toxic” the Democratic partyafter the defeat in the general elections of September 25th he described it as “ill”. And in fact it is of refoundation, renewal that we speak: of Schlein in short. According to the Corriere it would have been precisely the descent into the field of candidate to convince him. AND Santori finally, he openly declared his support for the candidacy. When Schlein has officialized his race the Sardine had declared that step would facilitated “the entry into the Democratic Party of who was at the door to wait“.

