Nothing doing for Giulio Zeppieri, 21, the last Italian remaining in the singles competition of the Sardegna Open, a premium event in the newly created ATP Challenger 175 category, broadcast live by Supertennis. The Roman tennis player put in serious difficulty one who is considered almost a phenomenon, the number 2 of the draw Ben Shelton, who ended up winning 6-4 4-6 7-5 at the end of a really tough match, for the 20-year-old from Atlanta. For Zeppieri a defeat with some regrets, of course, but the awareness of having played a truly excellent tournament.

MATCH RECORD — The Sardegna Open also saw a match lasting 4 hours and 13 minutes on Friday and capable of touching the absolute record for the duration of a match at Challenger level (remained 10 minutes away), finished 6-7 7-6 6 -4 in favor of the French Ugo Humber, 24-year-old left-handed from Metz, with the first set, won by his rival, the Japanese Taro Daniel, 13/11 in the tie-break after 82 minutes, launching a battle of tennis, grit, heart and lungs. The second set was even longer, with Daniel wasting three match-points (two at 5-3, another in the tie-break) and in the throes of regrets he found himself forced to start over in the third, with the muscles now devoid of energy. A situation in which Humbert's greater ease of play weighed, who found the winning break in the tenth game, inventing a great play with his backhand on the umpteenth draw in a duel of 142 points each.