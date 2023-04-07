The sarcophagus of Ramses II, the greatest pharaoh of all time, can be admired in Paris. Egypt lends its coffin to France. Daniel Soliman, Curator of Egypt at the National Museum of Antiquities: “It is not his original coffin.”

With a reign of more than 66 years, Pharaoh Ramses II, also known as Ramses the Great, is the longest-serving pharaoh. And with an age of 90 years, possibly also the oldest pharaoh. France is exceptionally allowed to exhibit its sarcophagus by Egypt. His mummy will remain in Egypt.

"It is not customary for very special pieces, such as this coffin, to be given on loan just like that. There will be museums that would like to show such a showpiece. You just have to be able to motivate that very well. And there must be an important reason for it. Egypt and France have a very long history between them, dating back to the time of Napoleon in 1798," said Soliman. For a country, there may also be other reasons, such as financial or political motivations, to allow such a thing.

The last time the coffin of Ramses II went abroad was in 1976. Not only the sarcophagus, but also his mummy went to Paris for research. The mummy was treated there by experts against fungus. Egypt may now want to show its appreciation by lending the sarcophagus to France.

Fun fact

The sarcophagus is exhibited in the Grande halle de la Villette museum. This exhibition shows the largest collection outside Egypt of objects from the time of Pharaoh Ramses II. Soliman: ,,It is a traveling exhibition. This exhibition could therefore also be seen in other countries, except for this sarcophagus, which can only be shown in France. A nice fact is that this is not the original coffin in which Ramses II was placed immediately after his death. His body was placed in this sarcophagus only later.”

The sarcophagus of Ramses II is on display from April 7 to September 6 at the Grande halle de la Villette exhibition in Paris.

