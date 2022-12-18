A few days ago, a group of archaeologists put on protective clothing and opened two unusual sarcophagi under Notre-Dameand if I asked you why the adjective “unusual”, well know that they were lead.

As you well remember, in 2019 the famous cathedral was burned to the ground by a violent fire, however in addition to numerous incredible finds, there are two unusual sarcophagi under Notre-Dame, made of lead and buried for over hundreds of years, and which among they are also separated by hundreds of years.

Carefully opening the sarcophagi beneath Notre-Dame while wearing robes to protect them from lead, i researchers from the University of Toulouse they found the remains of two wealthy men, showing signs of a hard life, with one of the bodies being easily identified as Antoine de la Portethanks to an epitaph that has remained largely intact.

According to a statementthe epitaph on one of the sarcophagi under Notre-Dame reads:

“This is the body of Monsieur Antoine del Canon Porte della Chiesa, who died on December 24, 1710 in his 83rd year. Rest in peace”

The coffin was lead to help preserve the body, a fate available only to the wealthy of the time, but unfortunately the coffin was not intact and the body had decomposed significantly, leaving only the bones, hair and some fragments of tissue. His bones showed signs of a sedentary lifestyle, as well as gout, a disease sometimes caused by excess eating and drinking.

What do we know about the occupants of the sarcophagi under Notre-Dame

De la Porte was a canon, according to the team, explaining its location under a central part of the transept, reserved for important people, and was influential and wealthy during his lifetime, commissioning several paintings which are now exhibited in the Louvre and paying for the renovations to the cathedral itself.

The occupant of the second of the two sarcophagi under Notre-Dame it remains a mystery anymore. The body appears to be that of a 25-40 year old male, who probably rode from an early age, but other than that and the leaves and flowers that have been discovered on the skull and abdomen, nothing further is known.

Although it was placed in a part of the cathedral that suggests importance or prominence, it is not yet known who he was, nor in what century he lived. His bones showed signs of chronic disease, while most of his teeth had been destroyed before his death. The aristocrat also showed signs of a deformed skull, probably from wearing a child’s headdress.

Currently nicknamed “Le Cavalier” it is possible that the body has yet to be identified.

“If the date of his death was around the second half of the 16th century or the beginning of the 17th century, we might be able to identify him in the death register we have. If it’s before, we’ll probably never know who he was.”

lead scientist Christophe Besnier said at a press conference, as reported by The Guardian.

Luckily, the man’s skull had been sawn open after his death, suggesting the team may have gotten lucky.

“The knight’s skull had been sawn open and his chest opened to be embalmed. This was a common practice in the nobility after [metà del XVI secolo].”

told Live Science the professor of biological anthropology at the University of Toulouse, Eric Crubézy.

The bones show signs of reactive bone (the formation of new bone following an injury), suggesting that the cause of death may be chronic meningitis resulting from tuberculosis, however the team will continue to investigate the bodies and publish more findings in the coming months.

