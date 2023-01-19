Several sarcoma-causing genes have been identified in the first comprehensive genetic map of sarcomas, generated by research conducted by Omico, the Garvan Institute of Medical Research and UNSW Sydney. The research has broad implications for people living with sarcomas and their families, enabling early cancer detection and potentially improving patient survival. The results of Research were published in the scientific journal Science. Sarcoma: some details on the new research Sarcoma is a rare tumor which develops in the bones, muscles, fat or cartilage. Often present in children and young adults, sarcoma accounts for about 20% of cancers diagnosed in people younger than 20 years of age. To date, there has been little research into the genetic basis of sarcomas.

The new study has generated a comprehensive map of how gene inheritance can impact families affected by sarcoma. Researchers have found that one in 14 individuals diagnosed with sarcomas carries a clinically important gene that explains why the cancer has arisen. Additionally, the research team identified a previously unrecognized genetic pathway specific to sarcomas.

“The findings uncovered by this research are so important, because by understanding how people develop sarcoma, we move closer to earlier diagnosis and better treatments,” said lead author of the paper, Dr. Mandy Ballinger, group leader of the Genetic Cancer Risk Group at Garvan.

Jonathan Granek, who was diagnosed with sarcoma at 26, said these new findings are important for patients with this rare cancer: “Receiving a diagnosis of sarcoma can be devastating,” said Jonathan. “This research offers hope to sarcoma patients because it increases the chance of an early and treatable diagnosis.”

The study was co-led by Professor David Thomas, head of the Genomic Cancer Medicine Laboratory at Garvan and CEO of Omico, a national non-profit network of genomic cancer research and treatment centers.

"Cancer is fundamentally a genetic disease and genomics is the key to unlocking its secrets. This international collaboration has developed new methods for mapping the genetic basis of cancer and identified novel heritable pathways that increase cancer risk. These findings fill important research gaps in the missing heritability of cancer," said Professor Thomas.

The research paves the way for people with a family history of sarcoma to have their genetic risk tested for developing the disease. The researchers used data collected from the International Sarcoma Kindred Study (ISKS) and Genetic Cancer Risk in the Young (RisC) studies. ISKS, established in Australia in 2008, is the largest sarcoma genetic study in the world, encompassing more than 3,500 families recruited from 23 cancer centers in seven countries.

Sarcoma is a type of cancer that can occur in various parts of the body and is the umbrella term for a large group of cancers that start in bone and soft tissue (also called connective tissue) (soft tissue sarcoma). The rare soft tissue cancer forms in the tissues that connect, support, and surround other body structures. This includes muscles, fat, blood vessels, nerves, tendons and the lining of the joints. There are more than 70 types of sarcomas. Treatment for sarcoma varies depending on the type of sarcoma, location, and other factors. Signs and symptoms of sarcoma include:

A lump that can be felt through the skin that may or may not be painful

A broken bone that occurs unexpectedly, such as with a minor injury or no injury

It’s not clear what causes most sarcomas. In general, cancer forms when changes (mutations) occur in the DNA within cells. The DNA within a cell is packaged into a large number of individual genes, each of which contains a set of instructions that tell the cell what functions to perform, as well as how to grow and divide.

The mutations could tell cells to grow and divide uncontrollably and to continue living when normal cells would die. If this happens, the abnormal cells that accumulate can form a tumor. Cells can break off and spread (metastasize) to other parts of the body.

Factors that can increase your risk of sarcoma include:

hereditary syndromes. Some syndromes that increase the risk of cancer can be passed on from parents to children. Examples of syndromes that increase the risk of sarcoma include familial retinoblastoma and neurofibromatosis type 1.

Radiotherapy for cancer. Radiation treatment for cancer increases the risk of developing a sarcoma later on.

Chronic swelling (lymphoedema). Lymphedema is swelling caused by a buildup of lymph fluid that occurs when the lymphatic system is blocked or damaged. It increases the risk of a type of sarcoma called angiosarcoma.

Exposure to chemicals. Some chemicals, such as some industrial chemicals and herbicides, can increase the risk of sarcoma affecting the liver.

Exposure to viruses. The virus called human herpesvirus 8 can increase the risk of a type of sarcoma called Kaposi’s sarcoma in people with weakened immune systems.

A sarcoma is a rare type of malignant (cancerous) tumor that develops in bones and connective tissue, such as fat, muscle, blood vessels, nerves, and the tissue surrounding bones and joints. Symptoms depend on the size and location of the tumor. Treatments include surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy. Sarcomas are rare, making up only 1% of all cancer diagnoses in adults and about 15% of childhood cancer diagnoses. About 16,000 sarcomas (about 4,000 bone sarcomas and about 13,000 soft tissue sarcomas) are diagnosed each year in the United States.

Sarcomas can form in various parts of the body, anywhere from the head to the toes:

40% occur in the lower limbs (legs, ankles, feet).

15% occur in the upper extremities (shoulders, arms, wrists, hands).

30% occur in the trunk/chest/abdomen/pelvis.

15% occur in the head and neck. Sarcoma refers to a large group of tumors in bone and/or soft tissue. There are more than 70 known subtypes of sarcomas.

Primary bone sarcoma is cancer that starts in the bone. More than a third of bone sarcomas are diagnosed in people under the age of 35. Many are diagnosed in children.

Types of primary bone sarcoma include:

Osteosarcoma (most common).

Unlike primary bone cancer, metastatic bone cancer starts in another location (such as an organ) and travels to the bone. This cancer comes in many forms, often traveling from the thyroid, lung, kidney, breast, or prostate.

When cancer from a distant organ spreads to the skeleton, it can create structural problems in the bones that can cause pain and reduce functioning.

Soft tissue sarcomas begin in muscle or other connective tissue in the body. Unlike bone sarcomas, most soft tissue sarcomas occur in adults. Some types of sarcomas, such as rhabdomyosarcoma, occur mostly in children.

Types of soft tissue sarcomas include:

Small round cell desmoplastic tumors.

Gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST).

Malignant tumor of peripheral nerve sheath.

Undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma.

The cancer affects both children and adults. Generally, soft tissue sarcoma occurs more frequently in adults. Diagnoses of bone sarcomas occur most often in children, adolescents, and people over the age of 65. Bone sarcoma occurs most frequently in people assigned male at birth and in people who are Black or Hispanic.

Sarcomas form when immature bone or soft tissue cells have changes to their DNA and develop into cancer cells that grow unregulated. Eventually they can form a mass or tumor that can invade nearby healthy tissue. If left untreated, cancer can travel through the bloodstream or lymphatic system from the primary location where it formed to other organs (metastasis). Metastatic cancer is difficult to treat.

As with other forms of cancer, researchers don’t know what causes a healthy cell to become a sarcoma.

Certain factors can increase the risk of developing sarcoma. Risk factors include:

Exposure to chemicals: exposure to arsenic and some chemicals used to make plastics (vinyl chloride monomer), herbicides (phenoxyacetic acid), and wood preservatives (chlorophenols).

Radiation: exposure to high doses of radiation from previous cancer treatments.

Lymphoedema: long-term swelling in the arms or legs.