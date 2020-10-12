Amid being coronavirus infected (Coronavirus Latest News in India), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Uma Bharti (Big News) said after the incident in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh that there is no such rule that SIT investigation The family could not meet anyone. Uma Bharti has tweeted once again after this advice given to the BJP government of Uttar Pradesh. In the new tweet, Uma Bharti has written that I am lying in the lap of Ganga today. Say that we are not alone since time, let us join the waves of the Ganges.On 26 September, BJP leader Uma Bharti was confirmed to be Corona. After this he was admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh. On October 3, Uma Bharti tweeted, “This is the eighth day I had Corona positive declare.” I stayed in Rishikesh for 5 days. There all kinds of tests were done and medicines were prescribed. Now I have to stay in isolation for 11 days. This is the instruction of doctors.

‘Doctors will keep an eye’

Further, Uma Bharti told, ‘Because of this I came to Vande Mataram Kunj on 3 October. It is situated on the banks of the Ganges in the dense forests of Haridwar and Rishikesh. No one could meet me 11 days now. I do not even have a phone. The medical team of AIIMS Rishikesh and Pauri district will keep an eye on me.