Investigators in the Zavodskoy district of the Saratov region opened a criminal case into the death of a woman and two young children as a result of a fire. On Thursday, May 6, reports press service Of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Saratov Region.

“The Investigation Department for the Zavodskoy District of the city of Saratov of the Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Saratov Region opened a criminal case on the death of a woman and two young children on the grounds of a crime under Part 3 of Art. 109 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (causing death by negligence) “, – said in a message published on the website of the department.

According to the investigation, there were four people in a private house in the Saratov village of Krasny Tekstilshchik: the owner of the house, her two daughters, 3 and 10 years old, and a nephew. At about one in the morning, a fire broke out, and one man managed to get out of the house, who went to the neighbors for help. However, upon returning back, the house was completely engulfed in flames. After the immediate elimination of the fire, the firefighters found the bodies of three dead.

At the moment, the investigation is taking measures aimed at establishing the circumstances of the incident, and in order to determine the cause of the fire, a fire-technical examination has been appointed. Investigators will also conduct analyzes of the living conditions and the upbringing of children in the family.

