Saratov Governor Busargin expressed his condolences to the relatives of those killed in Makeyevka

The Governor of the Saratov Region Roman Busargin expressed condolences to the families and friends of the servicemen who died during the shelling in Makeevka of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). On Tuesday, January 3, he wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

“We share the bitterness of loss for the Russian servicemen who died in Makeevka. The dead guys were, including from the neighboring region – the Samara region. We mourn together. Deep condolences to family and friends,” he said.

Earlier it was reported about the official refutation of reports of those who were mobilized from the region who died during shelling in the DPR. As Diana Burlachenko, head of the governor’s press service, said, “there are no units with mobilized from the Saratov region on the territory of Makeyevka.”