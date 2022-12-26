The governor of the Saratov region, Roman Busargin, said that there was no threat to residents in connection with information spread on social networks about cotton on the territory of the military airport in Engels.

On social media, eyewitnesses reported that loud noises were heard in the city. First there was a flash, then there was a bang.

A local resident who lives near the airfield told Izvestia that she and her husband heard a loud bang. After some time, sirens were heard, and several ambulances drove to the place of a possible detonation.

“There is absolutely no threat to residents. All the stories about the evacuation from the city are blatant lies, created far beyond the borders of the country, ” — Busargin wrote in his Telegram channel.

He stressed that there were no emergencies in residential areas of the city.

Information about the incident at a military facility is being checked by law enforcement agencies, the governor added.

Earlier, on December 5, information about a loud bang and a subsequent outbreak in Engels circulated in social networks and the media. Roman Busargin said that civilian infrastructure facilities were not damaged, there were no emergencies in residential areas of the city.

Later that day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that jet-powered Ukrainian drones attempted to attack the Diaghilev airfield in the Ryazan region and Engels in the Saratov region. The defense ministry clarified that the goal of the Kyiv regime was to disable Russian long-range aircraft.

Then the Russian troops managed to intercept the drones. As a result of their fall and explosion, the hull skin of two aircraft was slightly damaged. In addition, the military suffered, they were taken to the hospital.

