The court will review the sentence of the former governor of Khabarovsk Krai Furgal on August 23

The First Cassation Court in Saratov will review the verdict in the case of former Khabarovsk Krai Governor Sergei Furgal. This was reported by RIA News Artem Sarbashev, a lawyer for one of the defendants in the Andrei Paley case.

The hearing on the case is scheduled for August 23. The cases of other defendants in the case – Andrei Karepov, Andrei Paley and Marat Kadyrov – will also be reviewed. The lawyer noted that the defense intends to challenge the verdict of the Lyublino City Court. According to Sarbashev, the trial “was conducted unfairly in violation of the very procedure of the trial with the participation of jurors.”

In February 2023, the Lyubertsy City Court of the Moscow Region sentenced Furgal to 22 years in prison. He was found guilty of organizing two murders and attempting to kill competitors in 2004-2005. The former governor does not admit his guilt. The three other defendants in the case received sentences ranging from 9.5 to 21 years in prison.