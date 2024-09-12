Saras leaves Piazza Affari after almost 20 years

With reference to the mandatory public purchase offer promoted by Varas, a vehicle controlled by the Dutch group Vitol, on Saras shares, the company announces that today the deposit of the sum equal to the total consideration, equal to 71,738,192 euros, was made, tied to the payment of the consideration for the residual n. 44,836,370 Saras shares, equal to approximately 4.715% of the share capital still in circulation.

Saras officially passes into the hands of the Dutch giant Vitol, after the launch of the takeover bid through the Varas vehicle and is leaving Piazza Affari as of today. In detail, a note explains, Varas has deposited a sum equal to the total consideration, i.e. 71,738,192 euros (1.6 euros per share), tied to the payment of the consideration for the remaining 44,836,370 Saras shares, equal to approximately 4.715% of the share capital still in circulation. In this way, the transfer of the remaining shares to the offeror was completed. In light of this, Borsa Italiana has ordered the delisting of Saras shares from Euronext Milan as of today, after 20 years.

As of August 30, the final closing date for the offer, Varas held 95.3% of the share capital. A sufficient percentage for delisting. Saras, long controlled by the Moratti family, which sold its share (about 35%) to Vitol in June, was listed in 2006; today, after almost 20 years, it leaves Piazza Affari.