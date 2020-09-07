Sarunas Jasikevicius, Barça coach, yesterday accepted with sportsmanship the defeat of his group within the remaining of the Catalan League earlier than him Morabanc Andorra (84-85) however he was crucial of his group remembering that, “The matches final forty minutes, and the final play doesn’t matter. Throughout these 40 minutes we weren’t disciplined nor did we all know what to play at. Andorra had the clearest concepts and deserved to win.”

The Lithuanian coach has all the time believed in group self-discipline above all else and for this he warned that, “Struggling is ok at this stage of the season, however we now have to grasp that no star, regardless of how good, and we now have many, will win alone.”

“We needed to unravel alone, we do not play collectively, so you may’t win and we pay the value”, Saras incited. A element to take into consideration, together with the poor stability in triples (6 of 17) have been the 16 turnovers that allowed 12 recoveries to Morabanc Andorra.

The group now has 5 days to organize for subsequent Saturday’s match (6:30 pm) within the semifinal of the ACB Tremendous Cup in entrance of Baskonia, present league champion, in Tenerife. And the technician has superior that, “We’ve got to enhance and for that I’m going to ask my gamers for extra self-discipline, management and above all to play as a group.”