Family members of Sara Gómez approached Javier Alejandro M. on his way out of court to ask for a clarification of what happened and to reproach him for not giving up medicine. “Have humanity and retire from the profession once,” the father rebuked him while the surgeon’s lawyers assured that he is “very sorry” for what happened.

The investigated doctor quickly got rid of these protests, upon entering the Palace of Justice in Cartagena with his lawyer, Mariano Bo. He wore sunglasses and the mandatory mask. At the exit, he held out without answering when several relatives of the deceased woman, who carried banners with Sara’s photo, asked him to account. Up close, agents of the National Police kept watch. Meanwhile, the lawyers explained the procedural situation, a day after the court ordered the arrest of the doctor for not attending the summons.

Magistrate’s Warning



“Administrative Law is responsible for playing a preventive and sanctioning role of the first degree, and according to the principle of minimum intervention, criminal sanction must be reserved for those conducts that place the protected legal asset in a situation of sufficiently relevant danger,” he explained in his resolution the holder of the Court of Instruction 2 of Cartagena. The opposite, he pointed out, would mean reversing “the logical process established in criminal and administrative proceedings.”

In the letter, the magistrate warned the doctor that he will incur a crime of violation or disobedience if he leaves Spain. It also agreed to restrain in favor of the competent Cartagena court for the date of the surgical intervention, December 2. The operation was performed at the Virgen de la Caridad private hospital, which rented a space to the doctor, and the death occurred at the Santa Lucía public hospital on the first day of this year.