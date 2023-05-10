The mother of Sara Gómez, the young woman from Alcantarilla who died at the beginning of 2022 as a result of serious complications that arose during a cosmetic surgery intervention, gave her a letter to the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, last Saturday, in which she once again claimed Legislative measures against health intrusion. «With pain, incomprehension, exhaustion, resignation and tears in my eyes, I write this letter as the mother of a healthy young woman, mother of two children, who brutally died as a result of an aesthetic operation full of ‘legal loopholes’ that can still be repeated today, and Believe me, it repeats itself,” writes Felisa Sánchez, Sara’s mother, in the letter.

The family thanks the president for the steps taken so far – a non-legal proposal of the PSOE that proposes a succession of legal changes – but remembers that “233 days have passed since then.” «I am sure that both you and I want the same thing: transparency, patient safety and, above all, saving lives. We fully trust that there will be a commitment from you for this. And even if he does not return my daughter to me, at least we will be fully satisfied that [la conocida como ley Sara] it will prevent it from happening again, and it will make Spain a safer country”, Felisa Sánchez writes to the president.

Sara’s mother delivered the letter to Pedro Sánchez in Murcia on the 6th, minutes before the PSOE event in the Príncipe de Asturias Pavilion. «Tomorrow is Mother’s Day, and I will have an empty and broken heart, because I will miss having my daughter with me, but I assure you that we will do everything possible and we will fight until the end so that no mother or any family goes through what we have past us and, above all, no healthy person dies in a hospital as a result of health intrusion, “Felisa stressed in the letter.

Sara Gómez was operated on at the Virgen de la Caridad clinic in Cartagena by a cardiovascular surgeon who is charged with reckless homicide. From the instruction it can be deduced that JMA allegedly incurred in serious negligence and malpractice during the liposculpture that he performed on Sara. The operation had previously been advised against by experts in Cosmetic Surgery.

“Since my daughter passed away, our mourning and day by day has been to fight with all our strength to prevent it from happening again,” stresses Felisa Sánchez. When Sara died, there was already a motion approved unanimously in the Senate against intrusion, the family says. «Today there are three [mociones]the last one in the Congress of Deputies, where you [el PSOE] They presented and defended it with 282 votes in favour, 56 abstentions and 0 votes against».

In this motion, the PSOE raised the modification of various rules. Thus, the Government was summoned to review the Royal Decree that establishes the general bases for the authorization of health centers, services and establishments “in order to strengthen the guarantees that all health activities are carried out by professionals who have officially recognized qualifications ». The Ministry was also requested to “provide patients with information on the skills and techniques that specialists in Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery and other medical specialists can perform.” The motion also appealed to the “fight” against “any intrusion” and calls for “setting common criteria on the control and compliance with the regulations” with the autonomous communities, within the framework of the Interterritorial Council.

Commitment to a decree



As Sara’s family explains, the Prime Minister promised to work on a decree that would allow the content of the socialist motion to be put into practice. “We are grateful for the fight you are leading,” the president replied to the family. In the letter, Sara’s mother thanks “extremely for the support we have had from the PSOE, from its bases to the municipal group of Alcantarilla, through the regional group. They have supported us and helped us in our worst moments, and they have gone with us hand in hand.” The family expresses its gratitude, specifically, to the regional deputy Lara Hernández, to the national deputy Marisol Sánchez Jódar and to the socialist candidate for the presidency of the Community, Pepe Vélez, among others.