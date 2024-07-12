Saras, Vitol’s takeover bid underway

Saras is preparing to say goodbye to Piazza Affari. Today, in fact, the Swiss-Dutch multinational Vitol will launch a public purchase offer (OPA) on the group that manages the Sardinian refinery of Sarroch, one of the largest in the Mediterranean. Vitol’s goal is to acquire 100% of the capital by August 9, unless extended, and then withdraw the company from the stock exchange.where it was listed in 2006 at a price of 6 euros per share.

After obtaining the approval of the European Union, Vitol has already purchased 45.5% of Saras for around 700 million euros from the three branches of the Moratti familywho thus said goodbye to the company founded in 1962 by Angelo Moratti. The takeover bid therefore concerns the remaining 55.5% of the shares at a price of 1.6 euros per share, considered appropriate by the board of directors of Saras, assisted by Mediobanca.

Vitol is therefore offering around 830 million euros to convince the other shareholders, including Trafigura with 9.6%, to sell their shares. The stock closed yesterday at 1.62 euros, slightly above the proposed price, indicating a possible recovery expectation. However, Vitol, with revenues of 505 billion dollars in 2022 and a profit of 15 billion, has the resources necessary to carry out further operations.

As reported by Corriere della Sera, Vitol intends to continue Saras’ activities following the directives of the Italian government, which has imposed not to close the plants, to guarantee the continuity of supplies to Italy and the European Union, to trace the origin of the oil and to maintain the power plants that meet 40% of Sardinia’s energy needs. On the other hand, lThe acquisition of Saras will increase Vitol’s refining capacity from 500,000 to 800,000 barrels per day.

The takeover bid for Saras by Varas, the vehicle put in place by the Dutch company Vitol for the acquisition, already completed, of the Moratti shares, has started. The offer, with the aim of delisting from Piazza Affari, concerns 54.52% of the share capital and was launched at 1.6 euros per share (the total value is over 532 million). Saras shares are little moved on the Milan Stock Exchange (-0.09%) to 1.61 euros