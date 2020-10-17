Saral Jeevan Bima – Term Insurance – Term Plan is a widely accepted product. However, terms and conditions of the term plan offered by different insurance companies are different. Every company was introducing innovative products with different features, options, and riders.

Different term plans with different features are creating confusion among customers. It is extremely difficult for the customer to compare policy features and take a buying decision.

Do not miss below posts –

To help customers IRDAI has issued a new guideline for the term insurance policy. This guideline is for standardizing terms and conditions of the term plan. It will be called Saral Jeevan Bima. Saral Jeevan Bima will be a standard term plan with simple features and standard terms and conditions.

It is a welcome step by IRDAI. This step will make the life of the customer easier. It will enhance trust between the insurance company and its customers. This step will also help in preventing the mis-selling of insurance policies. Before this IRDAI has released a guideline for standardizing terms and conditions for health insurance policies – Arogya Sanjivani.

Here is detail guideline announced by IRDAI for standard term insurance – Saral Jeevan Bima.

Saral Jeevan Bima – New Term Insurance Guideline by IRDAI

The standard term insurance plan shall be called “Saral Jeevan Bima”. All insurance policies will prefix Saral Jeevan Bima before the product name.

It will be a non-linked and non-participating pure term plan which will cover the risk of individual life. No additional saving or investment component will be attached to this plan. This term plan guarantees payment of sum assured to the nominee, incase policy holder’s die during the policy term.

Only specific riders can be offered. No additional benefits, options, variants shall be offered to the policyholder. No exclusion is allowed under this policy except suicide exclusion. This policy shall be offered to individuals without any restrictions on gender, place of residence, travel, occupation or educational qualifications.

The terms and conditions document of Saral Jeevan Bima would be standard. Key features and other parameters of this plan as per IRDAI guidelines are given below.

Sr. No. Description Features 1 Entry Age 18 years to 65 years 2 Policy term 5 years to 40 years 3 Maximum Maturity Age 70 years 4 Sum Assured Minimum 5 Lakh to Maximum 25 Lakh * (SA would be allowed only in the multiple of Rs.50000) * Insurers have the option of offering Sum Assured beyond 25 Lakh under Saral Jeevan Bima with all other terms and conditions remaining the same. 5 Premium Payment Options Single Premium – Lump sum Regular Premium – Monthly, Half Yearly & Yearly Limited Premium Term for 5 years and 10 years 6 Death benefit For Regular & Limited Premium Payment policies: Highest of: – 10 times of annualized premium; – 105% of all the premiums paid as on the date of death; – Absolute amount assured to be paid on death. For Single Premium policies: Higher of: – 125% of single premium; – absolute amount assured to be paid on death. 7 Maturity Benefit None 8 Exclusions Only suicide clause 9 Waiting period 45 days from the date of commencement of risk. In case of revival of policy, the Waiting Period shall not be applicable. The following words shall be prominently displayed in BOLD, on the welcome letter of Policy Document as well as on the first page of Sales Literature. “This policy will cover death due to accident only during the waiting period of 45 days from the date of commencement of risk. In case of death of the life assured other than due to accident during the waiting period, an amount equal to 100% of all premiums received excluding taxes, if any, shall be paid and the sum assured shall not be paid. ” 10 Surrender value Surrender Value is not applicable under this policy. 11 Policy Cancellation Value Policy Cancellation Value shall be payable: – Upon the Policyholder applying for the same before the stipulated date of maturity in case of Single Premium Policy; – Upon the policyholder applying for the same before the stipulated date of maturity or at the end of revival period if the policy is not revived, in case of Limited Premium Payment Policies. The amount payable shall be calculated differently in single premium and limited premium policy. For regular premium policy no cancellation value shall be payable. 12 Loan No loan will be offered against the policy 13 Optional riders Accident Benefit and Permanent Disability Benefit Riders

The policy guideline suggested above for the term plan Saral Jeevan Bima shall be applicable from 1st January, 2021.

Take Away

It is a very good step by IRDAI. This step is likely to give the following benefits.

As the terms and conditions of a term plan are standard, it is likely to increase term insurance adoption across India.

The policy premium of this plan will be low as the sum assured under this policy is restricted to 25 Lakh.

As it is an affordable policy lower-income group will also purchase Saral Jeevan Bima.

Suggested Features and Benefits of this policy is really Saral (Simple) and easy to understand.

As it is a standard product and governed by the guideline of IRDAI, the chance of mis-selling and disputes at the time of claim settlement will be low.

Thanks for reading this post, if you liked this post, share it with your friends and relatives on WhatsApp & Facebook. Post your queries in the comment section. I will surely try to answer it.

Subscribe to Blog