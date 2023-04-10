The young woman’s relatives heard from her for the last time on Saturday, April 8 when, using her cell phone, she sent one last WhatsApp message with the word “help.”

Veracruz.- The Attorney General of the State of Querétaro (FGEQ), informed via social networks of the location of Guadalupe Sarahí Jiménez Mendozaa young woman of 28 years reported missing since the night of April 8 in the state of Querétaro.

The Crime Investigation Police in Querétaro began a search in the states of Puebla and Veracruz, where it was finally found alive.

sarahí he had managed to communicate with his relatives before his disappearance through WhatsApp. The young woman left a message with the word “aid” and his whereabouts were not known again until the afternoon of Sunday, April 9.

It is worth mentioning that, during the investigations initiated by the Prosecutor's Office, it was reported on thelocation of the car in which Sarahí was traveling heading to the supply center. The Nissan brand Versa model vehicle was found abandoned in the Residencial del Parque neighborhood in the municipality of El Marqués, Querétaro.