From: George Anastasiadis

Georg Anastasiadis, Editor-in-Chief of the Münchner Merkur, comments on the peace demonstration to which Sahra Wagenknecht (Die Linke) and Alice Schwarzer are calling.

The peace demonstration that Sahra Wagenknecht and Alice Schwarzer are calling for on Saturday is a lie. Above all, the people who are fighting for their freedom in Ukraine certainly do not need such an action. A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

The two friends of peace, Sahra Wagenknecht and Alice Schwarzer, got nice people for their big demo on Saturday. The theologian and co-signer of the great “Manifesto for Peace” Margot Käßmann no longer wants to come, and almost the entire top of the “Left” wants to stay away from the party – because, according to the reasoning, nationally known neo-Nazis openly called for participation, as did they themselves appointed new German peace party AfD and its leader Tino Chrupalla. He no longer makes a den of murderers out of his heart and openly says that for him the USA are the real warmongers in Ukraine. At the top of the party, they hope to score points in the Russophile East of Germany.

Nobody needs such false friends of peace from Germany

A strange melange of alleged fighters for peace has come together, attracted by Wagenknecht’s dazzling sentence that everyone is welcome “who wants to demonstrate with an honest heart for peace and for negotiations”. Even Putin would certainly like to demonstrate for the peace that Wagenknecht is promoting. Ultimately, it is supposed to be brought about by a freeze on arms deliveries to Ukraine, which would quickly lead to the collapse of the country invaded by Russia.

The whole thing is as mendacious as Wagenknecht’s party, which is in the process of being founded. Under her flag, the once red Sahra wants to embrace everyone: naïve submissive pacifists, left-wing extremists who hate America and the unsavory extreme right-wing fringe of society. With a view to future votes, the 53-year-old does not exclude that from her demo at the Brandenburg Gate of all places. No one needs such false friends of peace from Germany, least of all the Ukrainians who are selflessly fighting for their freedom.

