Crime of Avetrana, the Court of Appeal of Lecce canceled 11 sentences in the second trial for misdirection linked to the investigation into the murder of 15-year-old Sarah Scazzi, killed and thrown into a well in 2010

8 the prescribed defendants, among them the uncle of the victim Michele Misseri, definitively sentenced in the main trial to 8 years for suppression of a corpse. In the first instance, Misseri was sentenced to 4 years of imprisonment to which he responded for self-malignancy after being accused of the murder of his niece on 5 December 2012, in a hearing at the Taranto Assize Court. The Taranto branch of the Lecce Court of Appeal chaired by Antonio Del Coco reformed the sentence of the single judge of the Taranto Court, Loredana Galasso, of 21 January 2020.

Among the prescribed also Ivano Russo the boy from Avetrana who would be contended by Sabrina Misseri, sentenced to life imprisonment together with her mother Cosima Serrano, and the cousin Sarah. In the first instance for him 5 years of imprisonment for the hypothesis of false information to the prosecutor and false testimony to the Court of Assizes.

Prescription also for Alessio Pisello, one of Sarah and Sabrina’s group friends, accused of perjury, 3 years in first instance, for Ivano’s mother, Elena Baldari (3 years), for Maurizio Misseri, nephew of Michele (3 years), for Anna Lucia Pichierri, wife of Carmine Misseri (3 years), per Claudio Russo, brother of Ivano (2 years and six months).

Salvatora Serrano, Concetta’s sister, Sarah’s mother, and Cosima, sentenced to 3 and a half years in the first degree, was acquitted because the fact does not exist in relation to the episode of alleged harassment attributed to Michele Misseri and has benefited from the prescription for a residual episode of 17 April 2012. Acquitted Giuseppe Serrano (3 years and 6 months in first degree), Anna Scredo, sister-in-law of the florist Giovanni Buccolieri, the man who allegedly witnessed the kidnapping of Sarah by Cosima and Sabrina, then dismissed in the courtroom to a simple dream (3 years), and Giuseppe Augusto Olivieri (3 years and 2 months).