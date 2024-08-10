Paris (Reuters)

Egyptian Sara Samir (26 years old) won the silver medal in the 81 kg weight class in women’s weightlifting, after lifting 268 kg in total at the Paris Olympics.

Norway’s Kwanda Solfried snatched the gold medal with a new Olympic record, after lifting 275 kilograms, while the bronze medal went to Nisi Dacomis from Ecuador, one kilogram behind the Egyptian weightlifter.

This is Egypt’s second medal at the Paris Olympics, after Mohamed El-Sayed’s bronze medal in the fencing sabre, which he won in the first week of the games.