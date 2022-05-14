Bethany. Erin. Liz. Andrea. The first four episodes of Sympathy Pains bear the names of victims of scammer Sarah Delashmit. They tell how they got to know Delashmit as a seriously ill patient, with whom they developed a deep bond. Until they discovered that Delashmit made up all her illnesses. One time she had leukemia, the next she had breast cancer, or she was paralyzed up to the neck. Or she lost her twin babies. Medical journalist Laura Beil, known for hit podcast dr. Death, finds out how Delashmit lasted for nearly twenty years, leaving a trail of emotional destruction. What drives one to create such a web of lies? And how do you ensure satisfaction for the victims, if the crime is not punishable by law?

Munchausen syndrome 6 episodes of about 35 min. Neon Hum/ iHeartRadio